Afcon 2019: Ismael Bennacer named Player of the Tournament
Comments()
Getty
Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been named as 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament.
Although he never found the net throughout the championship, Bennacer played a key role in his side emerging as African champions for the first time since 1990.
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here. The Total Man Of The Competition is none other than I. Bennacer! Congrats! #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/gkbPotdKLd
His compatriot Rais M'Bohli was named Man of the Match after a fine performance in Algeria’s 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
And the winner of the Total Man of the Match is R. M'bolhi!#SENALG #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/kjVsR3KvDr
He becomes the second Algerian ever to claim this honour after Rabah Madjer in Afcon 1990.