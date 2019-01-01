Afcon 2019: Injury to Musa Mohammed leaves Kenya in shambles ahead of Tanzania clash

Harambee Stars will face Taifa Stars in a must-win Group C clash on Thursday after losing the opener to Algeria

Kenyan defender Musa Mohammed is the latest star who could be ruled out of the (Afcon) finals in .

The former player, who currently features for Nkana FC in Zambia, started in the Group C opener against that Harambee Stars lost 2-0 but Goal can now report that he is likely to miss out on the must-win fixture against owing to injury and lack of match fitness.

Mohammed started for in central defence alongside youngster Joseph Okumu, but the combination did not work effectively as Algeria took advantage of their display to grab two first-half goals via Baghdad Bounedjah and Riyad Mahrez on Sunday.

“Mohammed is being accessed before we face Tanzania, we can only be sure of the level of his fitness after that,” Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa told Goal from on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars are already looking light at the back, with injuries to defenders Joash Onyango and Brian Mandela.

It means Zesco United ace David ‘Calabar’ Owino could get the chance to start against Taifa Stars and will play alongside Okumu, who coach Sebastien Migne feels lacks the experience to play on the big stage.

“Our showing in the first half was poor. I don't know if it was due to a lack of experience in such a competition. We were under pressure,” Migne told Goal after the defeat to Algeria.

“There was no leadership in the defence. [Brian] Mandela got injured during our preparations and we had to rely on the young [Joseph] Okumu, who was playing his first official match.

“Perhaps the game was too tough for him. However, we have to acknowledge the quality of the opposing team, who are one of the favourites for the title.”

Kenya will come up against their East African neighbours Tanzania on Thursday knowing very well that defeat will end their hopes of making it to the knockout stage of the competition.

The Harambee Stars sit at the bottom of Group C after one round of matches and victory against Emmanuel Amuneke’s team will be a major boost in their quest to progress to the knockout phase.