Afcon 2019: History on Bafana Bafana's side ahead of Egypt showdown

Goal takes a look at the head-to-head record between South Africa and Egypt as the two teams prepare to lock horns in the Last 16 round

will face in the Last 16 round of the 2019 tournament with history firmly on their side.

However, Bafana Bafana have not been at their best in recent years, and the majority of their fans are not optimistic about their chances of beating the Pharaohs this time around.

The two nations have met 11 times since November 25, 1995. That was the year before Bafana Bafana were crowned African champions on home soil.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of the South Africans but won the next two matches against Bafana Bafana between 1996 and 1998.

South Africa retaliated with two consecutive victories over Egypt when they beat them 2-1 and 1-0 on the 16th of December 1998 and the 10th of November 2001 respectively.

Since then, both teams have had a fair exchange of blows in terms of wins and losses.

Interestingly, South Africa and Egypt have met four times in Afcon-related matches, with the Pharaohs registering two wins to Bafana's one while the other match ended in a draw.

That draw came in the second last meeting between the teams, which took place in 2011.

South Africa, however, should draw positives from the fact that their last loss to Egypt was over a decade ago in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.

Since January 2006, South Africa won three of their last five meetings against Egypt and lost just once, and that alone should be motivation enough for Stuart Baxter's men to do their best against the hosts.

Overall, Bafana Bafana have won six of their 11 previous matches against Egypt while losing four and drawing once.