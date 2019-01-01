Afcon 2019: Have realistic expectations, Sebastien Migne tells Kenyans

Migne revealed that he is aware of the confidence Kenyans have on Harambee Stars ahead of Senegal clash and after his team beat Tanzania

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is aware of the expectations in as the team readies to face in their final Afcon Group C clash.

Migne said that although confidence in the team is called for, he urged Kenyans to be realistic at the same time as Harambee Stars face Africa's top-ranked team.

"It will be a game against the number one team in Africa and we have nothing to lose. But we will see then because we have a lot of expectations in the country I know that," Migne told reporters in .

"But we need to be realistic also knowing that it will be difficult but it was also difficult when we played against a few months ago ( in the qualifiers when Kenya surprised the Black Stars in Nairobi with a 1-0 win). And we won then and we can also do it now."

The French coach also defended his decision to field 's striker John Avire in the game against Taifa Stars of where Kenya emerged victors with a 3-2 comeback win.

Article continues below

Avire was introduced in the first half to replace midfielder Francis Kahata.

"I think it was a good decision. I know he is a young player and sometimes coaches find it difficult to put in young players but not me. I worked with Le Roy and if there is something I learned from him is that there should be no fear in playing young players and to play with the spirit of winning the game," Migne concluded.