Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars must forget Algeria loss and focus on Tanzania - Mariga

Mariga believes focused preparations on the upcoming game against Tanzania will lead to positive results

Former international McDonald Mariga has urged Harambee Stars players to forget about their previous match against in the (Afcon) opener.

Mariga reiterated that the important thing now is for the players to train their eyes on their next Group C match against .

"Do not be stressed by the results of the Algerian game and let us focus on the Tanzanian game. The game against them will be like a final and we have to fight hard, throw everything at them and ensure we get points," Mariga told the players when he paid them a courtesy call at their training ground in Cairo.

Article continues below

Mariga, who is Victor Wanyama's elder brother, gave the players a few tips.

"You should also encourage yourselves on the pitch, communicate with your teammates so that you move the ball in a coordinated manner and I hope things will turn out well at the end of it," the former midfielder added.

Kenya will face the Tanzanians who lost to in their opening match.