Afcon 2019: 'Change playing style and start winning' - Ambani tells Migne

Ambani believes a change in playing style can guarantee Harambee Stars the points needed in the remaining ties

Former international Boniface Ambani believe Sebastien Migne has to change his formation if they are to pick up positive results at the .

The Harambee Stars will face in their second Group C match, and Ambani claims Migne needs to partner Michael Olunga with another striker, while playing fast and creative wingers in support.

"It can be hard for us if we will play the way we played against but the coach has to change his playing system as it will be very hard if he maintains only Olunga as the lone striker," Ambani told Radio Maisha.

"That is going to be very hard for the striker and the team too in handling the opponent.

"Many teams in Afcon are playing with more than one centre-forward and that gives them more attacking options than when one is deployed."

"We will not need to sit back and defend deep because that will give the opponent room to launch attacks against us.

"We need the speed and creativity of Paul Were and Ayub Timbe on the other flank. Those are players in camp that can trouble any opponent for sure,"the former AFC ace explained.

"If Harambee Stars can play for 90 minutes the way they played against Algeria in the last 15 minutes then they can pull surprise results.

"We can handle the Tanzanians and I am judging them on how they played against . The biggest remaining hurdle for us are Senegal alone."

The Harambee Stars probably need a win from their East African neighbours on Thursday in order to keep the dream of progress from the group stage alive.