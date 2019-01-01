Afcon 2019: Brace hero Michael Olunga tells Harambee Stars to focus on Senegal

Olunga hopes Harambee Stars will give a good fight against Senegal, a team he says will pose a whole different challenge

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has insisted that the focus now shifts to the next game against after his team's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over .

Olunga was the hero with two goals, including the winner, at the 30 June Stadium to secure 's first victory at the 2019 (Afcon) in .

"This game was very important for us to win, we thank God for the massive three points. Now that’s behind us, we have to regroup again and focus on Senegal, they are another challenge, and they are a good squad," Olunga told Goal after the match.

"They have winner Sadio Mane who is one of the best players in Africa, and come that game, we will give it our best shot."

The former Thika United, and striker confirmed that he had anticipated a tough match against neighbours Tanzania in a match dubbed the East Africa Derby.

"It feels very good, first of all, I’d like to thank God for enabling me to do this (earn brace). It was a difficult game like I said, Tanzania, being our neighbours, we knew it would be a difficult game. They started on a high tempo getting a goal in the opening minutes of the match but we showed character because we knew it was a do or die game for us," Olunga added.

"I want to thank my teammates, the fans, and we hope we can replicate the same in our next game against Senegal."

The fact the East Africa region produced four teams in the ongoing competition ( , Burundi, Tanzania, and Kenya) means there is growth in football in the region according to the Kashiwa Reysol forward.

"This game was quite important because it was an East African derby, all of the East African teams are here. It is showing that our football in East Africa is growing and we hope to give better performances as the East African community in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations," Olunga concluded.

Kenya will play Senegal on July 1 in the last Group C match.