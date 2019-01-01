Afcon 2019: Bafana Bafana will give everything to defeat Super Eagles - Lebogang Mothiba

The RC Strasbourg frontman says he is not under pressure to score his first goal for Bafana at the 2019 Afcon finals

South African striker Lebogang Mothiba revealed the team is in high spirits ahead of their 2019 quarter-final encounter against on Wednesday.

Bafana are oozing with confidence after eliminating tournament hosts in the Round of 16, and Mothiba has stressed the importance of maintaining their positive mentality.

“In the match against , everyone gave 100 percent effort and focus and now we need to keep that going," Mothiba told the Safa website.

"The win over Egypt galvanised the spirits and we are all looking forward to the next game against Nigeria. We need that positive mentality. The coach has insisted that we should maintain that positive attitude.

“The coach knows what we need to do against Nigeria. The boss is in charge of that, we will follow his instructions. For the match against Egypt, the coach really pushed us and we are ready for Nigeria and we want to give everything," he added.

The -based forward grabbed an assist as Bafana secured a shock 1-0 victory over the Pharoahs, thanks to Thembinkosi Lorch's late goal, and he explained how the ball was manufactured.

“Against Egypt, we played South African football, good when the ball is on the feet but mine is to hold on to the ball for the strikers to arrive in the box," he explained.

"Mine is one touch and play the ball into space. The defender thought I would play in front of him for the goal but I outwitted him. I won’t change my style of play, simple and straight forward.”

Mothiba, who is yet to open his scoring account at the continental tournament, insists that he is not under pressure to score a goal for the Southern African giants in Egypt.

“Scoring is a bonus, goals will come. It is important for the team to win not to focus on individual awards," he concluded.

The 23-year-old marksman and his Bafana teammates will take on the Super Eagles at the Cairo International Stadium.

Mothiba was on the scoresheet the last time the two teams clashed and the 2019 Afcon qualifier ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg in November 2018.