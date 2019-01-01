Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Sadio Mane and Denis Onyango drama in Senegal victory
Senegal beat Uganda 1-0 in the Round of 16 Afcon action, thanks to Sadio Mane's goal in the 15th minute.
The Liverpool star used his pace to burst through Uganda's defenders and then easily placed the ball past Denis Onyango for the winning goal.
Sundowns keeper Onyango is rated as the best stopper in African football so it was an interesting battle against one of Africa's most famous attackers, Mane.
That battle was put to the test for a second time when Onyango saved Mane's penalty late on. One can read how fans across the continent reacted to Onyango's penalty save, hailing him as Africa's best. Though, many critics believe Onyango should have been sent off before that save.
There are also plenty of comments on Mane's heroics, despite not scoring two penalties in the tournament so far.
Thanks to SuperSport TV's official Twitter we can also watch these two incidents right here.
Aliou Cissé edging closer. #Afcon2019— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 5, 2019
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/RaaoH5z5Ml— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
So Denis Onyango who is on a yellow card commits a foul and a penalty is awarded (which I feel a second yellow card was warranted).He gets away without and goes on to save a penalty giving Sadio Manè a second penalty saved in this tournament.— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) July 5, 2019
How does he get away with it..?😳🤷🏻♀️😱
Africa's best Goalkeeper Denis Onyango saves Sadio Mane's Penalty to deny Senegal from going up 2 goals. #UGASEN #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/meB2VMfjHA— Rogers Atukunda (@rarrigz) July 5, 2019
Senegal are through to the Quaterfinals of the #AFCON2019 after beating Uganda 1:0 in a round of 16 clash.— Alfred Jones ⚽️🇰🇪 (@alfredjones254) July 5, 2019
FT: Uganda 🇺🇬 0-1 🇸🇳 Senegal
Sadio Mané⚽#TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN #AFCON2019 #UgandaCranes #LionsDeLaTeranga pic.twitter.com/0NEY1lQ6E1
Both Onyango and Matasi saved Penalties taken by Sadio Mane.— Bett 🏆 (@BettKMax) July 5, 2019
RT for Matasi
LIKE for Onyango #AFCONikoKBC#UGASEN pic.twitter.com/lVBxxfz4TM
#UGASEN #AFCON2019— Apuuli-the-Mafia (@AllanApuuli) July 5, 2019
Liverpool: Sadio Mane is our hero.
Barcelona: we fear Mane.
Premier League: Mane is a tiger.
Champions League: damn Mane!
Senegal : Mane is the GOAT.
Onyango : who the f"$%@ is Mane? pic.twitter.com/bhrYlmPV5R
Denis Onyango has pulled off a remarkable save to keep Uganda in the match.— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019
Sadio Mane has now missed two penalties at #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VEkoPWHA7u
Sadio Mane moves to the top of the #AFCON2019 goalscoring charts ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/T6y3ihA2TJ— Goal (@goal) July 5, 2019
Senegal have hit the ground running as they take the lead over Uganda after a quick counter attack finished off by Sadio Mane 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/0mmfdoGHj0— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019
That Onyango save is our Afcon Trophy we don't need anything else— Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) July 5, 2019
Ugandan women now when they see onyango. pic.twitter.com/CTCBfK0UV0— 🇺🇬 (*THE VIOLIST*) (@Fynst_stalker) July 5, 2019
This Man is the greatest Ugandan!— GEÖFF-OBBO 🎩 (@geoffobbo13) July 5, 2019
Onyango 📣📣📣📣📣
Please retweet this until I marry Onyango.😆— Monica (@Monica_UG) July 5, 2019
Onyango was showing off.— Edwin B. Wabwire (@ewabwire2008) July 5, 2019
Gave away a penalty and saved it.
LEGEND!!!!!! https://t.co/wH1Ic2gON3
Guys can we start constructing that statue at city square for mr.onyango #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/7nplDZxDfI— philo 'k (@phil_fac3corp) July 5, 2019
Onyango is the best goalkeeper in Africa pic.twitter.com/SLHd0v6oA4— Collins Kasembeli (@kasembeli_afc) July 5, 2019
Someone has said Onyango would have saved Titanic if he was in those times 😂😂😂🙌🏻— That_Gharl (@Yofav01) July 5, 2019
Onyango is a super hero🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬✊🏾✊🏾🇺🇬— Collins Muhumuza ⛱ (@collins__m) July 5, 2019
Rt for onyango & that penalty🤣🤣🤣
I wonder i juve had to take in Buffon again yet onyango is here pic.twitter.com/Fd7prCDiI8— kityo Ronald (@kityo256) July 5, 2019