AFC Cup 2021: Mohun Bagan to ATK Mohun Bagan - How have the Mariners performed in Asia?

ATK Mohun Bagan are through to the knock-out stage of the 2021 AFC Cup as they rallied back to hold a 10-man Bashundhara Kings 1-1 in their final Group D clash at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, on Tuesday.

As a result, the Mariners have equalled their longest ever undefeated run in the second tier club competition in Asia (W3 D2) after they (as Mohun Bagan) managed a similar run in 2016 (W3 D2).

The first time Bagan played in an Asian competition was way back in 1987 when they took part in the Asian Club Competition which is now the AFC Champions League. The Green and Maroons are currently partaking in an Asian club competition for the 11th time.

Goal takes a look at the Kolkata giants' performances in Asia.

How has Mohun Bagan performed in Asian club competitions?

1987-88 Asian Cup Championship

Mohun Bagan made their Asian debut in 1987 when they took part in the qualifying stages of the Asian Club Championship. The Mariners were clubbed in Group 2 alongside Al Rasheed (Iraq), Mohammedan SC (Bangladesh), Manang Marsyangdi (Nepal) and PAF FC (Pakistan).

Bagan defeated Manang Marsyangdi and PAF FC and drew against Mohammedan. Their only defeat came against group toppers Al Rasheed. The Indian club was ousted from the group stage after finishing second.

Fixtures Results Al Rasheed vs Mohun Bagan 2-0 Mohun Bagan vs Manang Marsyangdi 6-1 Mohun Bagan vs PAF FC 4-1 Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC 2-2

1988-89 Asian Club Championship

In the 1988-89 edition, Mohun Bagan managed to go past the qualifying round beating Fanja (Oman), Crescent Textile (Pakistan) and Kathmandu SC (Nepal). The Mariners scored 13 goals and won all three matches to qualify for the next round.

In the semifinal group round, they were clubbed with Al Rasheed (Iraq), Guangdong Wanbao (China) and Kazma SC (Kuwait). The Indian club lost all three matches and were ousted from the competition.

Fixtures Results Mohun Bagan vs Crescent Textile 8-0 Mohun Bagan vs Kathmandu SC 4-2 Mohun Bagan vs Fanja 1-0

Semifinal Group Round results

Fixtures Results Kazma SC vs Mohun Bagan 1-0 Guangdong Wanbao vs Mohun Bagan 6-0 Al Rasheed vs Mohun Bagan 4-0

1994-85 Asian Club Championship

In this edition of the Asian Club Championship, Mohun Bagan were placed alongside New Radiant (Maldives) and Ratnam SC (Sri Lanka) in the South Asian qualifying preliminary round. The Mariners remained unbeaten in the group stages but got knocked out in the second round to Thai Farmers Bank FC.

They lost 4-0 in the first leg away from home. But due to a plague threat in India, AFC ordered that the return leg will be played in Malaysia. Bagan objected to the decision but the apex governing body in Asia was not convinced. Instead, the Indian club was ejected from the competition, fined $3000 and banned from AFC competitions for three years. The ban was later removed.

Preliminary round

Fixtures Results Mohun Bagan vs Club Valencia 7-1 Mohun Bagan vs Ratnam SC 5-1

Second round

Fixtures Results Thai Farmers Bank FC vs Mohun Bagan 4-0 Mohun Bagan vs Thai Farmers Bank FC 0-3

1995-96 Asian Club Championship

In the very first round, Mohun Bagan were shown the door after they lost to Maldivian outfit Club Valencia. In the first leg, Bagan won 2-1 but went down narrowly by a goal away from home. Valencia progressed by virtue of the away goal.

Fixture Results Mohun Bagan vs Club Valencia 2-1 Club Valencia vs Mohun Bagan 1-0

1999-20 Asian Club Championship

Mohun Bagan defeated Muktijodha Sangsad 2-1 in aggregate in the first round but in the next round, they meekly surrendered to eventual runners-up of the competition Jubilo Iwata. In the first leg, the Japanese outfit won 8-0 and upon mutual agreement, the return leg was not played.

Fixture Results Mohun Bagan vs Muktijoddha Sangsad 2-1 Muktijoddha Sangsad vs Mohun Bagan 0-0 East Asia second round Fixture Results Jubilo Iwata vs Mohun Bagan 8-0

2002-03 AFC Champions League The Asian Club Championship was rechristened as the AFC Champions League in 2002-03. Mohun Bagan (National Football League and Federation Cup winners) and Churchill Brothers (National Football League runners up) were the two participants. But both the clubs were knocked out in the second round of qualification. Round Opponent Results 1 Saunders SC 5-1, 0-2 (7-1) 2 Daejeon Citizen vs Mohun Bagan 6-0 (A), 1-2 (H) (8-1)

2007 AFC Cup Mohun Bagan got the opportunity to play in the AFC Cup for the first time in their history. The Mariners finished their campaign on a disappointing note as they were ousted from the group stage after finishing second. Fixture Results Mohun Bagan vs Tampines Rovers FC 0-0 Pahang FA vs Mohun Bagan 1-2 Osotspa FC vs Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mohun Bagan vs Osotsapa FC 1-0 Tampines Rovers FC vs Mohun Bagan 2-0 Mohun Bagan vs Pahang FA 2-0

2009 AFC Cup Mohun Bagan lost all six group games in the 2009 AFC Cup and were ousted from group stage. Fixture Results Mohun Bagan vs Al-Kuwait 0-1 Al-Karamah vs Mohun Bagan 1-0 Al-Wahdat vs Mohun Bagan 5-0 Mohun Bagan vs Al-Wahdat 1-2 Al-Kuwait vs Mohun Bagan 6-0 Mohun Bagan vs Al-Karamah 0-4

2016 AFC Champions League/AFC Cup Mohun Bagan progressed into Preliminary Round 2 in AFC Champions League after beating Tampines Rovers 3-1. But then the Mariners meekly surrendered to Shandong Luneng in the next round. Thereafter, in the AFC Cup, they lost to the same opponents in the Round of 16. ACL Fixture Result Mohun Bagan vs Tampines Rovers 3-1 Shandong Luneng vs Mohun Bagan 5-0 AFC Cup group stage Fixture Results Mohun Bagan vs Maziya 5-2 South China vs Mohun Bagan 0-4 Mohun Bagan vs Yangon United 3-2 Yangon United vs Mohun Bagan 1-1 Mohun Bagan vs South China 0-3 Maziya vs Mohun Bagan 1-1 Round of 16 Fixture Result Mohun Bagan vs Tampines Rovers 1-2

2017 AFC Cup Mohun Bagan defeated Club Valencia of Maldives in the qualifying round but were ousted from the group stage after finishing third on the table. Incidentally, Bengaluru FC was in the same group as Bagan and had qualified for the next round as group toppers. Round Fixture Result Play-off round Club Valencia vs Mohun Bagan 1-1, 1-4 (2-5) Group Stage Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan 2-1 Group Stage Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka 3-1 Group Stage Mohun Bagan vs Maziya 0-1 Group Stage Maziya vs Mohun Bagan 5-2 Group Stage Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 3-1 Group Stage Abahani Dhaka vs Mohun Bagan 1-1

2021 AFC Cup This being the fourth time that the Mariners - for the first time as ATK Mohun Bagan - are participating in the AFC Cup, Antonio Habas' men are now in the knock-out stage of the competition. ATK Mohun Bagan got a direct berth in the group stage of second-tier Asian club competition with Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League title triumph, and following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan ahead of the last season wherein ATK Mohun Bagan plied their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL) as a new entity. Article continues below South Asia Zone Round Fixture Result Group Stage ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 2-0 Group Stage Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 1-3 Group Stage ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings 1-1

Knock-out stage

Round Fixture Result Inter-zone play-off semi-finals Winner of Central Asia Final vs ATK Mohun Bagan TBD

