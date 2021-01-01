AFC Champions League: Juan Ferrando - FC Goa were nervous against one of the best teams in Asia

FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando feels that his players were nervous to play against Iranian club Persepolis who he believes is one of the best teams in Asia.

The Gaurs lost their third group game 1-2 on Tuesday. Edu Bedia scored off a Brandon Fernandes free-kick to give his team the lead and register their first goal in the tournament but Persepolis pulled off a comeback to clinch the victory.

What did Ferrando say?

After the game, Ferrando praised his opponents and admitted that he isn't happy about his team's display.

He said, "Persepolis are very experienced with very good players. Talking about my team, of course, I'm not happy. [We made] a lot of mistakes and lost the ball in many situations. Of course, the players are very tired and two or three players played with an injury. So it was very difficult to play to our 100 per cent.

"Now for me, the most important (thing) is the recovery because in another two days (Friday) we will play against Persepolis again. We hope to improve in the details because, in the end, it's more important that all players try to do their best on the pitch. But playing against Persepolis, it's only possible to say good words about them."

Goa had fitness concerns in their squad and Adil Khan, who made his first start in the ACL, was replaced before the half-hour mark.

"We will change the line-up. Some players are very tired and some players have one yellow card. So we have to pay attention. It's necessary to think about these details. Today maybe we were a bit nervous or stressed to play against one of the best teams in Asia. But now it's time to keep calm and prepare a new plan because the most important (thing) is the psychology of the dressing room."

Fans at the stadium

The Gaurs head coach feels that the presence of fans in the stadium could have boosted the morale of the players who were tired.

"Brandon was trying to run but it was very difficult, Glan had a low battery (tired), Edu was trying all the time but was very tired. Jorge, the same. Today we take care of (rested) Ishan. At this moment, when your legs are not ready, maybe with supporters you can work more. When you're tired with only the coaching staff to push them in an empty stadium, it's not the same."

He further added that FC Goa should be looking to put together a good squad if they wish to compete at the continental level.

"We'll see what happens. Ivan, Edu, two or three players have (injury) problems. It's not an excuse but maybe in future, it's necessary to think about these points to prepare a good squad if you want to participate in the (Asian) Champions League at the same level," he signed off.

