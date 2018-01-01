Live Scores
India

AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Pronay Halder

Comments()
Pronay Halder has been an anchor in midfield for India in recent years and his rise to become a mainstay in the national team has been impressive...

Name: Pronay Halder

Club: ATK

Position: Central Defensive Midfielder 

Editors' Picks

National Team caps: 16

Goals: 1

STRENGTH

 

Pronay Halder, the 25-year-old Barrackpore-born midfielder is known for his sturdy presence in midfield. He leaves no stone unturned when he takes the field and is strongly built, which can be both intimidating and useful at the centre of the park. 

The ATK player is fine ball-snatcher and has an inherent capability to break-up opposition attacks. He is an aggressive tackler and puts his body on the line to win back possession. 

 

WEAKNESS

 

The midfielder needs to remain calm in crucial matches as he has the tendency to go into the referee's books for unnecessary challenges. He is one of the vital cogs in midfield and it is important he stays on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes or does not accumulate enough cautions to get suspended for the next game. 

 

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

 

Halder gave his all when he took the pitch for India against China in their friendly fixture on October 13 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. It was Halder with his steely presence in midfield who ensured that the likes of Wu Lei and Yu Dabao were kept in check for lion's share of the match.  Against Jordan, he was on the players who continued o be on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes even after a hectic journey which highlights his commitment and determination. 

 

CURRENT FORM

 

The central defensive midfielder has been in good form for ATK in the Indian Super League. He has been indispensable for Steve Coppell and has appeared nine times clocking up 810 minutes till now. With 32 tackles, 18 interceptions and 13 blocks he has been the mainstay in ATK's midfield. If he is able to carry his form in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup then Stephen Constantine will have less to worry about his midfield. 

Next article:
Solskjaer hoping to have Alexis back for Bournemouth clash
Next article:
Watford vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'We have to get our confidence back' - Guardiola calls for Man City rally following another defeat
Next article:
Every game is a final for table-toppers Liverpool, says Lovren
Next article:
Juventus' Allegri bemoans pressure on Serie A referees after Atalanta draw
Close