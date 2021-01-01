Adarabioyo: Fulham will play for pride against Southampton

The defender is displeased the Cottagers failed to remain in the English top-flight but has revealed they will give their best against the Saints

Tosin Adarabioyo has stated Fulham will play for pride when they take on Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Cottagers have been relegated to the Championship following a spate of unimpressive performances, having been without a win in their last seven games.

Scott Parker’s men are left with three games before the end of the 2020-21 season and Adarabioyo has revealed his side will give their best in the encounters, starting with their game against the Saints.

“They’re a good team, especially offensively, they create some chances, so we’ll have to be switched on, particularly with their attackers,” Tosin told the club website.

“It was a tough game [0-0 at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day], one in which we had to concentrate quite a lot defensively.

“Obviously nobody managed to get a goal but hopefully we can do so this time around. Everyone wants to leave their stamp on this league, and we’ve got three games to do so.

“As a team, individually and collectively, we want to perform to the best of our abilities to leave that stamp.”

Adarabioyo has made 30 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season but his effort was not enough to rescue his side from relegation much to the displeasure of the defender.

“Unsuccessful, obviously. We’ve not accomplished what we set out to do, so it’s been an unsuccessful campaign,” he continued.

“Everyone’s quite down about the fact that we’ve been relegated, but we’ve got to push on. There’s nothing we can do about that now, we just have to keep looking forwards.

“I hope the fans know that we did give 100 percent. We did fall short, but we’re going to try our best to push again next season.

“They’ve been a huge miss, especially in the home games, we’ve missed those fans that are able to give you that extra push in home games.

“Next season we’ll build again and try and get ourselves back in this league where we all want to be.

“Some games we’ve conceded goals which we shouldn’t have, which resulted in us not getting the points that we needed, and other games it was not being able to score goals.

“It’s been a mix of both ends of the pitch throughout the season really.”

Fulham will also be expected to parade Adarabioyo's compatriots Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman and Josh Maja as well as Cameroon's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa against Southampton.