Achraf Hakimi included in PSG squad to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite formal rape charge

Paris Saint-Germain have included Achraf Hakimi in their squad to face Bayern Munich despite an ongoing investigation into an alleged rape.

Achraf Hakimi has been included in Paris Saint-Germain's travelling squad for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, despite the player having been charged for an alleged rape.

Prosecutors announced at the end of last week that they had formally charged Hakimi with rape, and questioned him after an incident took place at his home in Paris on Saturday, February 25.

Still, PSG have added Hakimi to their squad for their crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The club has not indicated if Hakimi will start, although he did participate fully in team training on Monday.

Hakimi did not take part in PSG's clash with Nantes on Saturday, although he was pictured in the stands. He also appeared at FIFA's The Best awards on the same day it was revealed that he was under investigation.

The right-back is permitted to play against Bayern as he is legally able to leave French territory, despite being under investigation. He cannot make contact with the victim.

PSG trail Bayern Munich 1-0 on aggregate, and will need to win at the Allianz Arena to advance to the quarter-final of this year's Champions League.