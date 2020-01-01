AC Milan's Suso closes in on Sevilla transfer

The Spanish winger is set to return to his home nation on a temporary deal that could become permanent

midfielder Suso is close to joining on a loan deal with an option for the side to buy the Spaniard in the future.

The 26-year-old will arrive in Seville on Wednesday for a medical after the two clubs agreed the 18-month loan arrangement, Goal can confirm.

Sevilla have an option to buy the Spanish winger for €20 million (£17m/$22m) at the end of the loan period, but it could become an obligation if Suso reaches a certain games target.

The former player has become surplus to requirements in Milan with the emergence of compatriot Samu Castillejo as a force on the right flank.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan are already hunting a replacement for Suso as they compete with for the signature of former attacker Adnan Janujaz - who currently plays for .

After starting his youth development at hometown club Cadiz in , Suso joined Liverpool's youth academy in 2010 and made his senior debut for the Reds two years later in the .

He made 21 appearances for Liverpool - scoring one goal - before he was sent on loan to Almeria in his home country.

In January 2015, Milan signed Suso on a permanent deal from Liverpool - with the move initially marked for the summer before being brought to completion in the winter window.

After taking time to settle into 's fashion capital, Suso became a Milan regular during the 2015-16 season - playing in 18 the club's last 20 matches for the campaign.

He finished with 24 goals and 31 assists for Milan over 153 appearances in all competitions.

Article continues below

Milan have battled in the Serie A this season as they currently sit in eighth position - eight points behind Roma in the last qualification position.

However, the Rossoneri have progressed to the semi-finals to face after a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Torino on Tuesday evening.

Suso's likely new club Sevilla are flying high in third on the La Liga standings - but trail leaders by eight points.