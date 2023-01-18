AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Lineups & LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as AC Milan and Inter Milan battle it out in the 35th Supercoppa Italiana

The Derby della Madonnina is one of the oldest rivalries in football. AC Milan and Inter Milan will be facing each other for the 234th time in their history. However, ironically this is only the second time they have battled it out for the Supercoppa Italiana.

AC Milan haven't been at their level best since the post-World Cup restart with 2 draws in their last 3 games. A large part of this has been due to goalkeeper Mike Maignan's absence, and new signings such as Charles De Ketelaere not yet adapting to their new surroundings. However, they will be confident going up against Inter Milan whom they have already beaten once this season.

Inter Milan also haven't had the start to the season they were expecting before it began. While their recent form has been better, including putting an end to league leaders Napoli's unbeaten 15 game run, they are still 10 points away from them in 4th place. A win against fierce rivals along with winning a trophy would give them a much needed boost.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan confirmed lineups

AC Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2):Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE updates

AC Milan and Inter Milan's upcoming games

Ac Milan will next take on Lazio away on 24th January in another crucial game in the league. Inter Milan will next play Empoli at home in the league as well on 23rd January.