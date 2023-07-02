AC Milan submit £12m Christian Pulisic bid as Chelsea & USMNT star edges closer to transfer after agreeing personal terms with Italian giants

AC Milan have reportedly submitted a £12 million ($15m) bid for Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Milan submit verbal offer for Pulisic

Winger has agreed personal terms

Chelsea likely to hold out for higher fee

WHAT HAPPENED: According to The Athletic, the Italian club have lodged a verbal opening offer for Pulisic after identifying him as a primary target. The U.S. men's national team winger has already agreed on personal terms for a move to San Siro from Chelsea, where he is still under contract until 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has previously been reported that the Blues are looking for at least £20m ($26m) for Pulisic, but Milan are hopeful of bringing that asking price down. The Rossoneri want to reunite Pulisic with his former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud as they seek to bolster their attacking options for next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milan have built up a strong business relationship with Chelsea, having signed Fikayo Tomori in 2021 and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a £15m deal last week. Pulisic is said to be pushing to join the duo at San Siro, but Milan are not the only interested party. Newcastle and Lyon have also been linked with the USMNT talisman, and the Rossoneri will hope to reach a compromise with the Blues in order to avoid a potential bidding war.

More to follow.