'They need time' - AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli believes ex-Chelsea stars Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are showing signs of special link-up

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli suggested that the combination of former Chelsea stars Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will improve with time.

  • Pioli praises former Chelsea stars
  • Happy with Pulisic's versatility
  • Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea for £17 million

WHAT HAPPENED? The AC Milan manager is happy with what he has seen from former Chelsea players Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek and is hopeful of a special link-up with time. He also spoke highly of Pulisic's ability to play anywhere in the attack.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pioli said, "His (Christian Pulisic) physical condition is improving, we’ve only been working for two weeks. He can play on the right, left or on the frontline, he’s intelligent and has quality.

"He (Ruben Loftus-Cheek) and Pulisic have been teaming up for only a few days, but they have features that fit together well. I’m happy with how they are moving, they need time to adjust. They are mature players who, however, change opponents, league and teammates. Of course, there are many things we can do better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT star's transfer from Chelsea this summer for £17 million ($22m) is proving to be a success commercially for the Italian giants who have seen a massive increase in shirt sales in the United States.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Stefano Pioli MilanGettyPulisic Real Madrid Milan Amistoso 2023Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Pioli's side will be next seen in action on August 1 when they face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly.

