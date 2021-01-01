AC Milan make Super League statement as club legend Maldini apologises to 'betrayed' fans

The club's technical director and former defender insisted he had nothing to do with the breakaway proposal

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has apologised for the club's involvement in the Super League, and insisted he was not part of the planning process.

Milan were one of 12 teams in the proposed competition, which was confirmed on Sunday but had all but collapsed by Tuesday.

Eight of the 12 teams have withdrawn from the Super League, though Milan stopped short of officially withdrawing in a statement published on Wednesday.

What was said?

“I want to specify that I was not involved in discussions regarding the Super League,” Maldini told Sky Sport Italia. “I found out about it on Sunday night, after the joint statement from the other clubs. This was obviously decided at a higher level in the club than my own position. I felt a bit confused.

“That doesn’t rule me out of taking responsibility for apologising to the fans, not just the Milan fans, but in general football fans, who felt betrayed by the principles of sport that we as Milan have always respected.

“It’s something I feel the need to say. Naturally, the director of a big club in 2021 knows that revenue is important, that sustainability is important. So we need to ask ourselves if we can learn from this situation, can we learn where we can push ourselves to?

“We certainly cannot push past the values of sport and of meritocracy, which are made of dreams.”

What did Milan say?

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Serie A giants all but confirmed they would not partake in the Super League, although they stopped short of an official declaration.

"We accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans," the Rossoneri said.

"Change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades.

"However, the voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport. We will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football."

What's next for the Super League?

Super League chairman Andrea Agnelli admitted on Wednesday that the competition cannot go ahead after the withdrawal of all six Premier League clubs involved.

The Juventus supremo hit out at the game's power players, saying: “I don’t think our industry is a particularly sincere, trustworthy or reliable one in general.”

