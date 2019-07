AC Milan complete €20m Theo Hernandez signing as Real Madrid selling spree continues

The defender follows Marcos Llorente, Mateo Kovacic and Raul de Tomas out the Santiago Bernabeu exit door

have completed the €20 million (£18m/$22.5m) signing of left-back Theo Hernandez as the Spanish club's relentless summer of sales and purchases continued.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at , where he made 24 appearances in all competitions, and is one of seven players offloaded by Zinedine Zidane since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Hernandez had been on 's books as a youngster before swapping for city rivals Real in 2017 for €24m (£21.5m/$27m) but two years later he's been deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Milan have acquired the defender to replace Ricardo Rodriguez and the signing was a formality following his medical earlier in the month.

Hernandez has been handed a five-year contract by Paolo Maldini, who was promoted to technical director at the Rossoneri and headhunted the former youth international.

Initial reports said Madrid hoped to let him move to San Siro on loan with an option to buy, but Milan have held out for a permanent deal.

He joined midfielders Franck Kessie ( ), Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer (both ) as summer arrivals to the side.

Meanwhile, Hernandez's transfer means Madrid have broken €100m for off-season sales following previous exits of Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Raul de Tomas ( ), Mateo Kovacic ( ) and Alvaro Tejero ( ).

Gareth Bale and Isco are among the higher profile players also linked with an exit from a side looking to perform far better following a 2019 without major silverware.

Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic have taken their spending to in excess of €300m, with Neymar, Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen all reported to be additional transfer targets.

