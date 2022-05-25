Sir Alex Ferguson joked that it was "absolute agony" to have to present Jurgen Klopp with the trophy named after him at the League Manager's Association (LMA) awards last night.

Liverpool boss Klopp was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Reds to League Cup and FA Cup glory, plus second in the Premier League and this weekend's Champions League final.

Klopp was presented with the Alex Ferguson Trophy by the man himself - who admitted, with tongue in cheek, that doing so was especially painful.

"This is agony, absolute agony... Jurgen Klopp!" 😂



Why would that have pained Ferguson?

As manager of Manchester United, Ferguson made them undisputed kings of English football, overtaking Liverpool as the club with the most national league titles - as the Scotsman once put it, knocking them off their perch.

The balance of power has shifted in recent years, however, with Ferguson retiring and Klopp being appointed at Anfield, with the German bringing consistent domestic and European success back to Liverpool.

United have not won the Premier League since 2012-13 - Ferguson's last season in charge - or any trophy at all in the last five seasons, while Liverpool won the league in 2019-20 and the Champions League the year before.

