ABK20: JDT dominates 2020 National Football Awards

The 2020 National Football Awards saw Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim grabbed most of the major awards.

Held virtually for the first time because of the current situation in the country, the shortened 2020 National Football Awards (ABK) was held on Wednesday night with Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) becoming the major winners on the night.

The 7-time Super League champions were the only trophy winner in a truncated 2020 season blighted by the Covid-19 pandemic that engulfed the country, with the league suspended for a long six months, as well as seeing the and competitions cancelled.

JDT all but one of the major awards decided by a voting system. Farizal Marlias, Aidil Zafuan, Safawi Rasid, Benjamin Mora and the team itself picked up the honours in their respective categories. The Southern Tigers romped to another impressive title win in 2020, finishing the shortened season unbeaten for the second time in their short history.

Unlike the other years, the Most Valuable Player award this time was awarded to the fans of the M-League, not to any specific player. The '12th player' as they are normally referred to, Malaysia Football League (MFL) decided to hand the award to the fans in honour of their continuous support to the professional game.

Full List of ABK20 Winners

Local Premier League Top Scorer: Danial Asri ( 2) - 7 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias (JDT)

Premier League Top Scorer: Casagrande (Pulau Pinang) - 9 goals

Best Defender: Aidil Zafuan (JDT)

Local Super League Top Scorer: Shahrel Fikir ( ) - 10 goals

Best Midfielder: Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Super League Top Scorer: Ifedayo Olusegun (Selangor) - 12 goals

Best Striker: Shahrel Fikri (Perak)

Best Coach: Benjamin Mora (JDT)

Golden Boot: Ifedayo Olusegun (Selangor) - 12 goals

Best Team: Johor Darul Ta'zim

Most Valuable Player: M-League fans