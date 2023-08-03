'The entire world told me I was absolute sh*t' - Aaron Ramsdale reveals how negative reaction to Arsenal transfer brought him 'back down to earth'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has spoken out about the heavy criticism and abuse he faced when he first signed for Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsdale has opened up on the challenges he's faced throughout his career, from receiving social media abuse from Arsenal fans to his family facing abuse on social media, and his wife having a miscarriage. Stating that "this game I love [should] be a safe and welcoming place for everyone," Ramsdale speaks about the unacceptable levels of abuse faced both on and off the pitch by professional footballers.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Arsenal goalkeeper wrote in The Player's Tribune about the reaction to his transfer: "The only thing I can remember is the entire world telling me that I was absolute sh*t. I will receive messages about my wife, and about my brother. Other players receive even worse messages, especially my Black team-mates. For some reason, the social media companies don’t seem to have any interest in stopping it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the struggles he's faced during his career, it's clear that the 25-year-old England goalkeeper is still having an amazing time in north London. A big part of that is down to his relationship with his coach.

"Mikel Arteta saw something special in me, and that’s all that mattered," he said. "I remember I met with him for the first time, he said: 'Just be yourself'. Maybe some people think we make a funny match, because he’s just unbelievably driven and might come across as serious. And I’m a lad who likes a joke. But for some reason, it just works."

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE? Despite being one of Arsenal's standout performers last season, it looks as though Ramsdale will have stiff competition when it comes to keeping his place in the starting XI next season. This is following the news that highly-rated Brentford keeper David Raya has agreed personal terms with the Gunners ahead of a rumoured £40 million ($51m) move.