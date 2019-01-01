'A tremendous goal' - Mourinho compares Spurs' Son to Ronaldo after stunning solo effort

The South Korea international picked up the ball on the edge of his own area and carried it the length of the pitch to score against Burnley

Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min’s sensational solo goal against reminded him of a goal Brazilian icon Ronaldo scored for during the coach's time at the Spanish side.

With already 2-0 up through goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, the South Korean embarked on a mazy dribble from the edge of his own penalty area, beating several defenders before finishing calmly past Nick Pope.

Moussa Sissoko and Kane scored later in the game to see Mourinho’s side record a 5-0 win at home, moving on swiftly from the midweek defeat to .

"Son's is a tremendous goal,” Mourinho told BBC Sport. “Harry's two [goals from] outside the box and the pass for the Moussa goal.

“A couple of better passes or choices and we could have had more.

"I remember when I was at Barcelona with Mr [Bobby] Robson and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal similar to Son's.

“And this was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper and the control… he is unstoppable. The keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in."

Mourinho was likely referring to a goal Brazilian striker Ronaldo scored against Compostela early in the 1996-97 season, when the Brazilian beat a number of defenders to score an individual effort for Sir Bobby Robson's team. At the time, the Portuguese coach was working as Robson's translator at the Camp Nou outfit.

The comparison is high praise indeed – though Son had considerably more ground to cover with Ronaldo picking the ball up close to the half-way line for his famous strike.

Nevertheless, Son’s superb goal added gloss to a welcome win for Spurs, with the three points taking them within six of fourth-place following the Blues’ 3-1 defeat at earlier in the day.

"A perfect day,” Mourinho reflected. “No injuries, a clean sheet, goals, perfect football, kids coming on for their first Premier League football.

“Sean Dyche is always honest and he told me after the game we were too good for them. I thank him for that. They are difficult to play against but we were too good. It wasn't them that were bad.

"Finally, the boys get a day off tomorrow that I've not been able to give them yet!”

Youngsters Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp came off the bench in the second half, alongside summer signing Ryan Sessegnon.