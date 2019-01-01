A-League Review: Glory stung by last-gasp Wanderers leveller

Tarek Elrich's last-gasp effort earned Western Sydney Wanderers a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory, while Newcastle Jets were held in the A-League.

Perth Glory were stung by a last-gasp Tarek Elrich equaliser as the A-League leaders played out a 1-1 draw at Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday.

A run of four consecutive league victories appeared certain to become five with Chris Ikonomidis' neat finish from Diego Castro's low cross in the 24th minute still separating the teams deep into second-half injury time.

But with the final whistle just moments away, Elrich struck through a crowd of bodies and saw his effort squeeze under goalkeeper Liam Reddy to seal a dramatic point for the home side at Spotless Stadium.

Despite the late drama, Glory remain unbeaten away from home this term and eight points clear at the top of the table. Wanderers are eighth.

In Sunday's other fixture, Newcastle Jets' hopes of crashing the play-off positions were hindered in a goalless draw at home to Adelaide United.