‘A joy to watch’ – Arsenal’s Saka assessed by ex-Liverpool midfielder Redknapp

The Anglo-Nigerian teenager netted his first top-flight goal for the Gunners in Saturday’s victory at Wolves

Former midfielder Jamie Redknapp has described Bukayo Saka as a “joy to watch” after he scored his first Premier League goal in ’s 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Though Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were seen as tough opponents with top-four ambitions, the Gunners were in a confident mood having recorded three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Saka ensured the streak continued with his beautiful volley from a Kieran Tierney pass two minutes prior to the half-time break.

More teams

Alexandre Lacazette then sealed the win his strike off the bench in the 86th minute to keep Arsenal’s slim top-four hopes alive.

It caps off an exciting week for Saka who signed a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.

"To a certain extent today wasn't what we usually associate with Arsenal, they were dogged, really good defensively and they've got that little bit of quality as well when Lacazette comes on,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports as per the Express.

"I'm so pleased for that young man, Saka. He's a joy to watch. He's loving the Premier League. New contract. As he said, what a week for him. It's a really good finish.

"Aubameyang is heavily involved, he knows exactly where he is on the pitch, plays it out wide and you just see again at the back post, Saka drops his shoulder [to get into space].

"He has a swing at it, it's not necessarily conventionally the best volley you'll ever see but it's a really good one, and it works for him.

"He guides it away from the keeper, it's a nice strike. It's just one of those but it's good technique."

Former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole, also speaking on Sky Sports, said Saka feels very much at home now that he’s tied to the club for the foreseeable future.

"Watching the interview, you know he [Saka] feels that Arsenal is his home,” Cole stated.

“He's a young kid. The group they've got around him, with extra young players, is making him feel very welcome and at home.

"I think Arsenal fans are buzzing that he's signed and he definitely looks one for the future, for sure."

Saka, who was clearly thrilled by the goal, asserted on the need to be humble as he keeps learning. The 18-year-old now has four goals and 10 assists in 35 competitive outings.

Article continues below

"It has been such a great week, signing my contract and then getting my first Premier League goal. And it wasn't a bad goal either so I'm very happy,” he told the BBC.

"I have to stay humble and keep my feet on the ground to keep learning. It's important for us to have experience and world-class players around to advise us. It was tough for us today but we gave our all and that is what got us over the line."

Saka will be hoping to impress again when Arsenal host at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.