African All Stars

'A giant of African football' - Twitter hails retiring Yaya Toure

OLI SCARFF
On Friday, the 35-year-old quit professional football to chase a career in coaching

Social media has been flooded with tributes to an illustrious career after Yaya Toure's agent, Dimitri Seluk, confirmed that former Barcelona and Manchester City star has his retirement from active football.

Toure had a great playing career which spanned 23 years with various winners' medals as a one-time Uefa Champions League winner, three-time Premier League and two-time Spanish La Liga champion, amongst several individual honours in his cabinet.

He is one of the most decorated African players after winning the African Footballer of the Year award four times and also guided Cote d'Ivoire to 2015 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Equatorial Guinea.

Following the announcement of his retirement, Fifa, Manchester City and football fans took to Twitter to laud the remarkable achievements of Toure on the pitch.

 

