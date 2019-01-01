'A giant of African football' - Twitter hails retiring Yaya Toure
Social media has been flooded with tributes to an illustrious career after Yaya Toure's agent, Dimitri Seluk, confirmed that former Barcelona and Manchester City star has his retirement from active football.
Toure had a great playing career which spanned 23 years with various winners' medals as a one-time Uefa Champions League winner, three-time Premier League and two-time Spanish La Liga champion, amongst several individual honours in his cabinet.
He is one of the most decorated African players after winning the African Footballer of the Year award four times and also guided Cote d'Ivoire to 2015 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Equatorial Guinea.
Following the announcement of his retirement, Fifa, Manchester City and football fans took to Twitter to laud the remarkable achievements of Toure on the pitch.
The first player to make me fall in love with football @YayaToure, you’re truly a gift to the history of City and to the sport itself.— El Mago (@_RaufLauren) May 10, 2019
11 - Yaya Touré scored all 11 penalties he took in the Premier League, the best 100% record in the competition's history. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/UiRjJik4Ez— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2019
A giant of African football has hung up his boots 😢
Yaya Toure's career by trophies...— Goal (@goal) May 10, 2019
Premier League 🏆🏆🏆— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2019
Thanks legend 💙 pic.twitter.com/f9W4kccgkB— Ahmed Al Ghamdi (@AL_GHAMD1) May 10, 2019
Thanks for some great memories @YayaToure— Vicky Chand (@vickychand_) May 10, 2019
Enjoy your retirement and best of luck on your coaching career later.
All the best to Yaya Toure in his retirement, hope you have a big cake to celebrate, here’s that unbelievably stupid goal against Aston Villa to win the title in 2013/14. #MCFC #CTID pic.twitter.com/97kYFJF4f5— Matt Astbury (@AstburyMatt) May 10, 2019
What a wonderful journey for Yaya Toure football careers.— Not Am (@Pengembara_KA) May 10, 2019
He won a whole bunch of cups from the club that he played and even his national squad.
Happy retirement legend.
@YayaToure the great 🙏❤👑 Thank you for being an inspiration beyond football African King blessings ❤ 🙌 You've been a joy to watch! Enjoy retirement👏👏👏 Yaya Toure👑⚽#yaya pic.twitter.com/nB0RwThUxr— 🌌 (@lusta4lyf) May 10, 2019