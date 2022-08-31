'A fantastic boy!' - Klopp describes Carvalho's Liverpool impact after dramatic winner

Fabio Carvalho was the hero for Liverpool after scoring a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle and Jurgen Klopp made sure to shower him with praise.

Carvalho celebrated 20th birthday on Tuesday

Replaced Henderson in 71st minute against Newcastle

Netted winning volley deep into stoppage time

WHAT HAPPENED? Carvalho ensured Liverpool wouldn't lose further on the ground on the early-season pace setters. His volley deep into injury time crashed off the underside of the bar and into the back of the net to hand the Reds their second Premier League win of the season, much to the delight of Klopp.

WHAT KLOPP SAID: Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the Liverpool boss said: “It’s a great moment, already his second goal after only being here a few weeks. He’s a fantastic boy, very important for us. If a boy is as good as he is then he needs the moments as well where you really get it. The goal obviously helps the most.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Klopp mentioned, it was Carvalho's second Premier League goal for the club but his most important, by some distance. His other goal came last Saturday as he and his team-mates earned a record-equalling 9-0 win against Bournemouth.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARVALHO: With Liverpool's shortage of midfielders coming under the microscope in the last couple of weeks, there has never been a better time for a young player like Carvalho to stake a claim for a regular place. He and fellow youngster Harvey Elliott have been thoroughly impressive already this season and Klopp will be desperate for that to continue in the absence of Thiago and Naby Keita.