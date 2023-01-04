USMNT names Anthony Hudson interim coach during Gregg Berhalter investigation

U.S. men's national team assistant coach Anthony Hudson will serve as interim head coach for the team's upcoming January camp, U.S. Soccer confirmed.

Hudson to take charge for two friendlies

Berhalter's future uncertain following World Cup

U.S. to face Serbia and Colombia in LA

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson will take charge of the camp, which is set to be held in Carson, California ahead of friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The announcement comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired at the start of the new year. Adding further uncertainty is a recent revelation of a 1991 incident involving his wife Rosalind, with someone threatening to use information of the incident to threaten Berhalter's status as head coach.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart today announced that Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team for its upcoming January training camp in Carson, Calif," the federation said in a statement. "With the ongoing investigation and U.S. Soccer’s full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup still underway, Hudson will be joined in Los Angeles by fellow World Cup assistant coach B.J. Callaghan and Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team head coach Mikey Varas in selecting and managing the roster for the friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.

"In the past, the customary review of the past four years of the entire program following a World Cup would begin in the summer, well ahead of any year-end contract expiration. The unique November-December timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar significantly reduced the amount of time that the Federation would have to conduct a proper assessment prior to the end of the head coach’s contract."

DID YOU KNOW? Hudson has been with the U.S. program since 2020, having previously come to the U.S. for an unsuccessful stint in charge of the Colorado Rapids. He'd previously managed New Zealand and Bahrain at both the senior and U-23 levels.

IN A PHOTO:

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face Serbia on January 25 at Banc of California Stadium before hosting Colombia three days later at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park.