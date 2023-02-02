'These feet are worth €1 billion!' - USMNT star McKennie tells hilarious story about life at Juventus with Ronaldo

Weston McKennie told a hilarious story about playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and his "billion euro feet".

McKennie spent one season with Ronaldo

American has hysterical story about Ronaldo's feet

Both joined new clubs this winter

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie played with Ronaldo at Juventus during the 2020-21 season, his first with the Italian giants. And, as he prepared for his next chapter with Leeds, McKennie told one behind-the-scenes story about the Portuguese icon's feet.

WHAT THEY SAID: "One story with Ronaldo," McKennie began in a behind-the-scenes video put out by Leeds, "he was getting a massage and I was walking by and said, 'Oh my gosh, your feet look terrible!' and he said 'My friend, these feet are worth one billion euros'. I said 'You're right, respect'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both McKennie and Ronaldo are beginning new challenges this year, with Ronaldo heading to Saudi Arabia to become the highest-paid footballer in the world as a member of Al Nassr. McKennie, meanwhile, has become the latest American to join Leeds, where he will now play alongside Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson under Jesse Marsch.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO AND MCKENNIE? Ronaldo and Al Nassr are set to face Al Fateh this weekend, while McKennie could make his Leeds debut on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.