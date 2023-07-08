Rivalry forgotten?! Marcus Rashford hangs out with Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne at Calvin Harris gig

The Premier League superstars may be rivals on the pitch, but off it they have been letting their hair down together.

Four stars pose with Calvin Harris

De Bruyne & Co. holidaying in Ibiza

Rivalry resumes in five weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? Virgil van Dijk, Marcus Rashford and Kevin de Bruyne play for rival clubs, but the trio - plus De Bruyne's Man City team-mate Nathan Ake - were spotted enjoying a Calvin Harris gig together on Friday.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Scottish DJ Calvin Harris - who performed during Liverpool's FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophy parade last summer - lifted the lid on the footballer meet-up on Instagram, captioning a photo of him and the stars with: "Another massive Friday night @ushuaiaibiza !!"

THE GOSSIP: De Bruyne and Ake are good mates through their club connection and have been holidaying with former City captain Ilkay Gundogan. Ake and Van Dijk know each other well through representing the Netherlands.

Rashford hasn't been spotted hanging out with the trio before, but given that Ibiza is a hotspot for footballers it's perhaps not surprising that he bumped into them.

It also looks like he's forgiven De Bruyne and Ake for inflicting a painful defeat on United in the FA Cup final last month.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Instagram | kevindebruyne

(C)Getty images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? All four players will soon be back in pre-season training with their respective clubs ahead of the start of the new Premier League season in five weeks' time.