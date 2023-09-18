MLS terminated the contract of Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic for 'conduct detrimental to the league' Monday

Alex Brotherton
CF Montreal 2023Getty Images
MLSMontréal

Club de Foot Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic has had his contract terminated by MLS after reportedly punching a player in an amateur league game.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday MLS released a statement saying it had terminated Miljevic's contract for "engaging in conduct detrimental to the league." The 22-year-old was investigated for violating his playing agreement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last week Canadian media reports claimed that Mijlevic had been playing in a Quebec indoor amateur soccer league under a fake name. He was allegedly banned for life from the league for punching another player in the face.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIJLEVIC?: Mijlevic - who began his career at Argentinos Juniors in Argentina and joined CF Montreal in 2021 - awaits the outcome of the investigation. In the meantime he could join a club outside MLS as a free agent.

