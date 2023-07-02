Revealed: How Lionel Messi was convinced to join Inter Miami, role David Beckham played in transfer & how much Argentine star will earn in MLS

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas has revealed how Lionel Messi was convinced to join the MLS club, with David Beckham heavily involved.

Messi will earn $60m per season at Inter Miami

Owner spent three years convincing Messi

David Beckham played key role

WHAT HAPPENED? Mas has confirmed that Lionel Messi will earn '$50m-$60m' per season when he joins Inter Miami this summer, with the Argentine set to touch down in Florida after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to El Pais, the Inter Miami chief also revealed that work to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner began in 2019, and that the club's co-owner Beckham played a key role in the transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I spent three years. A year and a half, very intensely," said Mas. "I saw it done at the end of May. Beckham talked with Leo, only about football issues, because he was playing. I didn't want him to feel pressured. We've talked in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha... I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last month Messi ended speculation surrounding his future when he agreed to join MLS franchise Inter Miami. The Argentine World Cup winner left PSG after two mixed seasons, turning down moves to Saudi Arabia and former club Barcelona in favour of a move to America.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mas also discussed the impact Messi will have on football in the U.S., adding: "In 2019 we began to think about how we could bring him. Messi can turn MLS into the second or third league in the world. I think he wants to leave his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football. When he retires, he will have a stake in the club."

DID YOU KNOW? Messi has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami that will run until December 2025. Apple played a crucial role in sealing the deal, having signed a 10-year, $2.5bn deal with MLS earlier this year. Adidas - Messi's sponsor since 2006 and MLS' official kit supplier - has looked into a profit-sharing agreement with Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will join up with his new team-mates on July 5 when he returns from vacation, and he could see some familiar faces. After also signing Busquets, Inter Miami are keen to bring in former Barca stars Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, although a deal for the latter looks unlikely. Messi will also reunite with former Barca coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who replaced Phil Neville at the end of June.