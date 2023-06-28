Leaked video appears to reveal Kai Havertz's Arsenal shirt number before Gunners have made £65m transfer from Chelsea official

A leaked video of Kai Havertz appears to have revealed his new shirt number at Arsenal, with his £65m switch from Chelsea not yet official.

Havertz set to join Arsenal from Chelsea

German signing for initial £65 million

His new shirt number has been leaked

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea star Havertz is expected to complete his £65m switch to the Emirates Stadium after agreeing personal terms and completing a medical. While the 24-year-old has not yet been unveiled as a Gunners player, a leaked video has shown him talking about the move, reports The Mirror. That video appears to show the German international will don the number 29 shirt for next season - a number left vacant since the departure of Matteo Guendouzi in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While this is not the way Arsenal would have wanted things, an official announcement for the versatile forward's signing is still imminent. He also spoke about his choice of shirt number in the leaked video, saying: "So I have it [the shirt number] now for many years. I chose it when I became a professional in Germany and since then it’s always given me luck. You know when I became a professional I took it because it has some history with my brother. We used to take it always when we played video games together. For me, it’s a perfect number and I cannot wait to wear it playing in red again."

WHAT NEXT? Havertz, who scored the winner in the Champions League final for Chelsea against Manchester City in 2021, is leaving Stamford Bridge after three years on their books for a new challenge with the Gunners.