Legendary Kaka and Marta courtside for Orlando Magic game

The stars were out for the Orlando Magic's Brazilian Night as legendary stars Kaka and Marta were in attendance.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kaka and Marta were courtside for the Magic's game against the Indiana Pacers as Orlando hosted a night to recognize Brazilian fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaka played in Orlando from 2014-17 before ending his illustrious career, while Marta, arguably the greatest women's player of all-time, has starred for the Orlando Pride since 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTA? Marta and Orlando are set to open their season on March 19 against the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Challenge Cup.