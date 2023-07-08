Borussia Dortmund make decision on USMNT star Gio Reyna's future ahead of start of new Bundesliga season

Borussia Dortmund reportedly have no intention of letting go of Gio Reyna this summer despite speculation he could leave.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna will not be going anywhere in the summer transfer window, with Dortmund eager to keep hold of the USMNT star, according to Sky Sport Deutschland reporter Marlon Irlbacher.

On Saturday he tweeted: "A transfer or loan for Gio Reyna is currently not planned for BVB. The US national player should start training in Dortmund after his vacation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a strange year so far for Reyna, who found himself at the centre of a public spat when USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter questioned his attitude at the 2022 World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite being one of the brightest talents in the Bundesliga, Reyna didn't start any of the USMNT's four World Cup matches. After returning from the tournament, the 20-year-old also struggled to nail down a regular starting role as Dortmund unsuccessfully fought for the league title. However, Reyna did assis two goals in the USMNT's 2-0 defeat of Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIO REYNA? In recent weeks Reyna has been linked with clubs including Borussia Monchengladbach, but for now it looks like the youngster will be staying at the Westfalenstadion.