Erling Haaland wins the Gerd Muller Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland won the award for the highest-scoring male player in 2022/23, thanks to the 56 goals he bagged for City and Norway. The 23-year-old narrowly pipped Kylian Mbappe to the prize, after the Frenchman scored 55 times for Paris Saint-Germain and France.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland enjoyed a record-breaking first season at City following his £51 million ($62m) move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. The striker scored 36 league goals, breaking the previous 34-goal record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign. In all competitions he scored 52 goals in 53 games as Pep Guardiola's side won the league, FA Cup and Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Haaland's two goals in City's 3-0 defeat of neighbours Manchester United on Sunday took his league tally for this season to 11 goals in 10 games, meaning he is well on his way to reclaiming the Premier League Golden Boot.