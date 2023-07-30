99 problems but Spurs ain’t one! Rap superstar Jay Z interested in £2 billion takeover of Tottenham

Rap superstar Jay Z is reportedly interested in a takeover of Tottenham, with the Premier League giants valued at around £2 billion ($2.6bn).

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs’ current owner, Joe Lewis, may be forced to part with the north London club as he faces charges of fraud and insider trading in the United States. He appeared in a New York court last week to deny 16 counts of securities fraud and three further charges of conspiracy relating to insider trading offences from between 2013 and 2021. Lewis has been released on bail and is expected to face trial later this year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As that saga drags on, sale talk has surfaced at Spurs. There are suggestions that Jay Z, who boasts a personal fortune of $2.5bn, could lead a group of American investors looking to acquire a team in English football. The 53-year-old New York native previously expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Arsenal after seeing Thierry Henry emerge as his favourite soccer player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jay Z – whose real name is Shawn Carter - has now turned his sights towards Tottenham, with an associate of the 99 Problems and Empire State of Mind icon telling Daily Express US: “More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – are now under US ownership and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs. It remains to be seen whether Mr Lewis will walk away free. If he doesn’t, Jay has said he wants to be in a position to move quickly if he feels the price is right.” On the supposed £2.18bn ($2.8bn) asking price at Tottenham, Carter’s associate added: “He believes this is achievable, especially with the backing of fellow investors.”

WHAT NEXT? Jay Z, who is married to fellow music icon Beyonce – who has a $540m (£420m) fortune of her own – is already co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets NBA franchise and has previously said of branching out into a different sport: “I don’t know a lot about the business of soccer but in future, if the right opportunity presented itself, then who knows?”