Another 90 minutes we're not getting back! Hakimi impresses but Morocco and Croatia disappoint in goalless World Cup opener

Croatia and Morocco cancelled each other out in their first World Cup match in Group F, with neither side really threatening across 90 minutes.

Few chances in 0-0 draw

Bounou denied Kramaric, Hakimi came close

Mazraoui taken off injured in second half

TELL ME MORE: Croatia's threat in the first half was limited to long-range efforts from Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric, while Youssef En-Nesyri fluffed a header from close range for Morocco. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was needed to deny Andrej Kramaric in first-half stoppage time, but there was little else to excite in after the break, with Morocco suffering a blow as Noussair Mazraoui came off injured on the hour mark. A well struck Hakimi free-kick came closest for Morocco, as the two sides played out a largely forgettable affair at the Al Bayt Stadium.

THE MVP: Achraf Hakimi. In a game that promised such offensive talent but largely failed to deliver, the defenders dominated the affair in Al Khor. Hakimi provided several crucial interceptions while he was a constant threat with his pace going forward, and could have scored an early contender for goal of the tournament had his long-range free-kick been either side of Dominik Livakovic in the Croatia goal.

THE BIG LOSER: Andrej Kramaric. While Croatia's centre-forward came close late in the first half, the 31-year-old found himself largely isolated up top with Morocco's midfield intercepting any potential threat before it reached its target. Having failed to make much of an impact, the Hoffenheim striker was replaced by Marko Livaja on 71 minutes.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

AS IT STANDS:

Team P W D L GD PTS Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0

WHAT NEXT? After Morocco and Croatia cancelled each other out in their Group F opener, both sides will be looking for their first wins on matchday two, which come next Monday against Belgium and Canada, respectively.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐