After missing Wednesday's win, the Liverpool talisman made the trip to Franceville as the Pharaohs battled for a point with a last-minute equaliser

Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt as Mostafa Mohamed scored a 90th minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon on Sunday.

The lone point in Franceville sealed a crucial away point for the Pharaohs in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign despite ending the match with 10 men.

Pyramids defender Omar Gaber was expelled in the 71st minute after receiving his second yellow card and two minutes later, Jim Allevinah broke the deadlock for Gabon after replacing Guelor Kanga in the 66th minute.

The opener was not enough to secure the Panthers their first three points in the qualifiers after Wednesday's shocking 2-1 loss to Libya in Benghazi.

In their quest to grab a point, Egypt introduced Mostafa Mohamed for Al Ahly's Mohamed Magdy in the 77th minute and the Galatasaray did not disappoint to justify his introduction as he scored his first international goal for the Pharaohs with his strike off Salah Mohsen's assist in the 90th minute.

The late goal kept the visitors’ unbeaten intact as they still remain at the top of Group F with four points after two games while Gabon are third in the table with just a point.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang played the entire duration alongside Nice’s Mario Lemina, Dijon’s Didier Ndong and Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga but their contributions were not enough to save the Panthers.

On the other hand, Egypt were chanced to have the services of Salah after he missed their opening group match against Angola on September 1 due to coronavirus restrictions in the UK.