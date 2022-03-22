Ajax & Cameroon goalkeeper Onana involved in car accident as he escapes with no injuries

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has been involved in a serious car accident ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

The Ajax shot-stopper was reportedly on his way to Doula from the capital city Yaounde on Tuesday morning when the incident happened.

However, he survived the accident that involved three vehicles without serious injury. So far, no casualties have been reported.

It means the custodian is still available for the Indomitable Lions who will host the former Africa Cup of Nations champions on Friday.

Voulant rejoindre les #LionsIndomptables ce mardi matin pour le stage préparatoire aux barrages de la #WCQ2022 André Onana fait un accident grave sur l'axe lourd Douala-Yaoundé. Heureusement pour le portier camerounais, ses jours ne sont pas comptés. pic.twitter.com/TOl3pi9Zfq — CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indomitable Lions are set to be without Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for the aforementioned tie.

The 26-year-old was injured last weekend when turning out for his club against Udinese in Serie A, where they came from a goal down, scored by Gerard Deulofeu, to win 2-1 courtesy of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen's double.

Zambo Anguissa played the entire game but suffered an injury as confirmed by the Indomitable Lions, who have now brought in Arnaud Djoum of Apollon Limassol to take his place.

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Tchamba Duplexe (Sonderjyske)

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Arnaud Djoum (Apollon Limassol), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), Ntcham Olivier (Swansea), Fuchs Jeando (Peterborough), Ondoa Gael (Hannover 96).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Wassu Patient (Coton Sport), Soni Kevin (Asteras Tripoli), Tawamba Leandre (Al-Taawoun FC)