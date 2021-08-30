2022 World Cup qualifiers: Liberia expected in Nigeria on Tuesday

Ahead of their fixture against the Super Eagles, the Lone Star have confirmed that they will land in Lagos three days before the showdown

The Liberia senior national team have revealed that they will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles.

The Lone Star are hoping to qualify for the global football showpiece for the first time in their history, but they must negotiate their way past Gernot Rohr’s men, Cape Verde, and Central African Republic in Group C.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Liberia Football Association, Peter Butler’s men will jet in at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on August 31.

Meanwhile, Sweden-based Justin Salmon, Paeek’s Abrahim Mohammed Soumaoro and NAC Breda’s U21 star Ayouba Kosiah have landed in Monrovia for the crunch encounter.

The trio are amongst the five players who could be handed their international debuts against the three-time African kings.

Three days after slugging it out against Nigeria, they welcome the Central African Republic to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Monrovia.

Coach Butler is bullish of the Lone Star’s chances against Rohr’s side at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

‘’I am going to compete, be organised and be attacked-minded,” the Englishman told media.

‘’Firstly, I don’t use social media and a lot of those young lads who were listed, I didn’t select them and whoever did that is false to start with.

‘’It’s going to be a tough group and favourites Nigeria have got qualities and are heavily funded as compared to us, but I’m going to back myself against any coach in this group.

‘’They have Wilfred [Ndidi], Kelechi [Iheanacho], Alex [Iwobi] I could name more…but we’re going to be competitive and I believe we’re going to offset a few teams on the road.”



Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ashley Williams (RB Linense, Spain), Tommy Sango (LISCR, Liberia), Morlik Keita (Mighty Barrolle, Liberia).

Defenders: Prince Balde (KF Drita, Kosovo), Jeremy Saygbe (RB Linense, Spain), Alvin Maccornel (Watanga, Liberia), Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain, Liberia), Teah Dennis (Monrovia Club Breweries, Liberia), Carlos Williams (Watanga, Liberia).

Midfielders: Abrahim Mohamed Soumaoro (Paeek FC, Cyprus), Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Marcus Macauley (Sahab FC, Jordan), Terrence Tisdell (Kocaelispor, Turkey), Justin Salmon (Degerfor IF, Sweden), David Tweh (Rukh Brest, Belarus), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Abu Kamara (FC Makedonijagjp, North Macedonia).

Forwards: Ayouba Kosiah (NAC Breda II, Netherlands), Kpah Sherman (Kedah Darul Aman FC, Malaysia), Mohammed Kamara (Hatayspor, Turkey), and Van-Dave Harmon (unattached).