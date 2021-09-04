2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana coach Akonnor shares honest assessment of difficult Ethiopia win

The Black Stars boss reflects on Friday’s slim triumph over the Walias on their attempt to reach Qatar

Ghana coach CK Akonnor admits his team struggled to clinch victory in their 2022 World Cup opener against Ethiopia on Friday.

The Black Star walked away from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with a slim 1-0 win, thanks to Mubarak Wakaso’s goal, which was ensured by a goalkeeping howler.

The home triumph has sent Ghana top of the table in Group G, where they sit two points clear.

“We managed to win. It was a very difficult game. We were not too exciting as we were expected to play I must admit. But we managed to win the three points which is the most important thing,” Akonnor said at the post-match press conference.

“If you watch our game, we create a lot of chances. This same chances [we converted] against Qatar to score five goals. So, it’s not a situation whereby we cannot score goals but now it seems so but I strongly believe we will score goals.

“We are doing well and creating chances. With time it will come”

“I congratulate Wakaso for scoring that goal. He saw the goalkeeper was weak and he shot and got the goal. I congratulate him.”

Ghana’s jump to the top of the table was facilitated by the result in the other Group G fixture, a 0-0 draw between South Africa and Ethiopia, who are each tied on a point.

Ethiopia unsurprisingly sit bottom of the log.

On Monday, the Black Stars have an opportunity to make up for Friday’s dull performance as they play as guests of South Africa in Johannesburg on matchday two.

The two teams met seven months ago at the same venue, when they settled for a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Three points. Nothing comes easy. Not a full stadium but a great atmosphere. We thank all Ghanaians for the support and love. We keep going!” Ghana captain Andre Ayew said of Friday’s win."

🇬🇭3 points 👊🏾 nothing comes easy. 👊🏾not a full stadium but great atmosphere..we thank all Ghanaians for the support and love ... we keep going !🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/zQF8mIaJ8c — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 3, 2021

The Black Stars are chasing a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

It will be their fourth appearance at the global showpiece should they qualify for Qatar 2022.