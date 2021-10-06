2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Daka joins Zambia camp as Mwepu ruled out of Equatorial Guinea clash

The Chipolopolo will face their Group B rivals on Thursday in Malabo after training for days in Douala, Cameroon

Leicester City forward Patson Daka has joined his Zambian national teammates ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Equatorial Guinea.

Chipolopolo will face the Central African nation on Thursday as the England-based forward became the fourth-foreign-based star to arrive in their camp.

Daka, 22, joined the team in Douala - where Zambia have been training - on Tuesday night while the other players from foreign clubs will head straight to Malabo in order to link up with the other teammates.

Zambia have been training in Cameroon with 14 players before they were joined by Clatous Chama of Morocco's RS Berkane, Larry Bwalya of Simba SC and Evans Kangwa of Russia's Arsenal Tula.

However, midfielder Enock Mwepu of Brighton & Hove Albion will not feature for Zambia as he has been ruled out by an injury throughout the October international break.

Mwepu and Daka did not feature for Zambia in the last qualifier against Tunisia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola given the Premier League's directive on players visiting countries that had been listed as Covid-19 red zones.

The Premier League had said they would not exempt players from the 10-day quarantine if they travelled to Covid-19 red zones and Zambia was classified as such and the two players were consequently excused by the federation.

After the Thursday qualifier, Equatorial Guinea will travel to Zambia where they will be hosted at the National Heroes Stadium in Group B's fourth matchday action on Sunday.

Zambia squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Lameck Siame (Zanaco), Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA),

Defenders: Benedict Chepeshi, Proper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Isaac Shamujompa-Zanaco)

Midfielders: Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda (both Djurgardens), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens-Denmark), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Rally Bwalya (Simba-Tanzania)

Strikers: Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka-Leicester-England), Evans Kangwa-Arsenal Tula-Russia, Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars)