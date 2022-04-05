2022 AFC Cup: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers

The 2022 AFC Cup kicked-off on April 5 with the qualifying playoff rounds. This is the 19th edition of Asia's secondary club football tournament. This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.

In the group stages, 38 teams are equally divided into 10 pools, with the exception of two groups comprising of three teams. Having failed to obtain their AFC license, Al-Muharraq of Bahrain are unable to defend their title, while runners-up Nasaf are competing in the AFC Champions League this time around.

Ahead of the group stage, two preliminary rounds will precede the play-off finals. The winners of the South Asia and East Asia play-offs will join the 36 direct entrants in the group stages.

The 10 group-winners along with three best second-placed teams from West Asia and ASEAN Zone each, will qualify for the Round of 16.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Cup.

Preliminary Round 1

South Asia Zone

Date Fixture Stadium April 5 Machhindra vs Blue Star Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu April 5 Valencia vs Paro National Football Stadium, Malé

Preliminary Round 2

South Asia Zone

Date Fixture Stadium April 12 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Winner South Asia 1.1 Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata April 12 Abahani Limited Dhaka vs Winner South Asia 1.2 Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet

Play-off Round

South Asia Zone

Date Fixture Stadium April 12 Winner South Asia 2.1 vs Winner South Asia 2.2 TBC

East Asia Zone

Date Fixture Stadium April 19 Lee Man vs Athletic 220 Mongolia

Group Stage

The group stage of the 2022 AFC Cup is set to begin on May 18. All matches will be played at centralised venues.

GROUP A

All matches will be played in Muscat, Saudi Arabia.

Group A Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Al-Ansar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Al-Seeb (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jableh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al-Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures

Date Fixture May 18 Al-Ansar vs Al-Kuwait May 18 Al-Seeb vs Jableh May 21 Al-Kuwait vs Al-Seeb May 21 Jableh vs Al-Ansar May 24 Al-Ansar vs Al-Seeb May 24 Jableh vs Al-Kuwait

GROUP B

All matches will be played in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Group B Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Al-Riffa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Shabab Al-Khalil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Dhofar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al-Arabi (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures

Date Fixtures May 18 Al-Riffa vs Al-Arabi May 18 Shabab Al-Khalil vs Dhofar May 21 Al-Arabi vs Shabab Al-Khalil May 21 Dhofar vs Al-Riffa May 24 Al-Riffa vs Shabab Al-Khalil May 24 Dhofar vs Al-Arabi

GROUP C

All matches will be played in Manama, Bahrain.

Group C Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Tishreen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Nejmeh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 East Riffa (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hilal Al-Quds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures

May 18 Tishreen vs Hilal Al-Quds May 18 Nejmeh vs East Riffa May 21 Hilal Al-Quds vs Nejmeh May 21 East Riffa vs Tishreen May 24 Tishreen vs Nejmeh May 24 East Riffa vs Hilal Al-Quds

GROUP D

All matches will be played in Kolkata, India.

Group D Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Gokulam Kerala (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bashundhara Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Maziya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off South Asia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Fixtures

Date Fixture May 18 Gokulam Kerala vs Winners of Play-off South Asia May 18 Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya May 21 Winners of Play-off South Asia vs Bashundhara May 21 Maziya vs Gokulam Kerala May 24 Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings May 24 Maziya vs Winners of Play-off South Asia

GROUP E

All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Group E Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Sogdiana Jizzakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Altyn Asyr 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Altyn Asyr vs CSKA Pamir Dushanbe (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Neftchi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Sogdiana Jizzakh vs Neftchi June 24 Altyn Asyr vs CSKA Pamir Dushanbe June 27 Neftchi vs Altyn Asyr June 27 CSKA Pamir Dushanbe vs Sogdiana Jizzakh June 30 Sogdiana Jizzakh vs Altyn Asyr June 30 CSKA Pamir Dushanbe vs Neftchi

GROUP F

All matches will be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Group F Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Khujand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dordoi (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Köpetdag 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F Fixtures

Date Fixtures June 24 Köpetdag vs Khujand June 27 Dordoi vs Köpetdag June 30 Khujand vs Dordoi

GROUP G

All matches will be played in Denpasar, Indonesia.

Group G Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Kaya–Iloilo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bali United (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kedah Darul Aman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Visakha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G Fixtures

Date Fixtures June 24 Kaya–Iloilo vs Visakha FC June 24 Bali United vs Kedah Darul Aman June 27 Visakha FC vs Bali United June 27 Kedah Darul Aman vs Kaya–Iloilo June 30 Kaya–Iloilo vs Bali United June 30 Kedah Darul Aman vs Visakha FC

GROUP H

All matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Group H Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Kuala Lumpur City (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Tampines Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 PSM Makassar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 PSM Makassar vs Kuala Lumpur City June 27 Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar June 30 Kuala Lumpur City vs Tampines Rovers

GROUP I

All matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Group I Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Viettel (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hougang United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Phnom Pehn Crown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Young Elephants 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Viettel vs Young Elephants June 24 Hougang United vs Phnom Pehn Crown June 27 Young Elephants vs Hougang United June 27 Phnom Pehn Crown vs Viettel June 30 Viettel vs Hougang United June 30 Phnom Pehn Crown vs Young Elephants

GROUP J

All matches will be played in Tainan, Taiwan.

Group J Table

Rank Team Played Won Draw Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 MUST CPK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Tainan City (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Winners of Play-off East Asia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Eastern vs Winners of Play-off East Asia June 24 MUST CPK vs Tainan City June 27 Winners of Play-off East Asia vs MUST CPK June 27 Tainan City vs Eastern June 30 Eastern vs MUST CPK June 30 Tainan City vs Winners of Play-off East Asia

Top Scorer

Brazilian forward Rico holds the record of 19 goals ina single campaign when Al-Muharraq lifted their first AFC Cup title in 2008. There are a few others who have scored in double digits in a season, including Issam Jemaa of Al-Kuwait (2012) and Hammadi Ahmed of Iraq's Air Force Club (2016) who scored 16 goals. In 2021, Uzbek forward Khusayin Norchaev of Nasaf Qarshi scored 5 times to pick the golden boot.