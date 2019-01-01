2021 Afcon qualifiers: Andre Ayew highlights Ghana determination to down South Africa

The Black Stars skipper looks ahead to Thursday's tie against Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast

captain Andre Ayew has revealed how hosting in the 2021 qualifiers in Cape Coast is an added motivation to win all three points in their encounter on Thursday.

Their first assignment since a disappointing Round of 16 elimination at the 2019 championship, the Black Stars are set to face Bafana Bafana in a Group C matchday one fixture in the race to 2021.

Owing to the recent disappointment in , James Kwesi Appiah's side are under pressure to make amends with a good result on Thursday.

"It won't be an easy match but we want to win in front of our fans," Ayew said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"A football player is one who wants to get back from a setback. We want to do well for our country and we want to qualify from this group.

"There is always a responsibility on us to make sure we make our country proud. We accept this responsibility.

"We won't always get it right but we are determined to be up there again. You don't play in the national team without pressure.

"As the leader of the side, it is my responsibility to psyche up my colleagues and make sure that we make our nation proud always."

Thursday's fixture kicks off at 19:00 GMT.

After the match, Ghana next play away to Sao Tome and Principe on matchday two on Monday.

