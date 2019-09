2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers: India put five past Turkmenistan

The Indian U-16 national team had a two-goal lead going into the break...

began with their 2020 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-16 Championship Qualification campaign with a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan at the Transportation Institute Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

Goals by Shubho Paul (24'), Sridarth Nongmeikapam (41', 90+2'), Taison Singh (52') and Himanshu Jangra (88') gave Bibiano Fernandes's side a bright start in Group B, where they are pitted alongside Turkmenistan, Bahrain and host Uzbekistan.

More to follow...

XI: Aman Kumar Sahani (GK), Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam, Paogoumang Singson, Anish Mazumder, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh Leimapokam, Shubho Paul, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Maheson Singh Tongbram (C), Taison Singh Loitongbam, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham.