2019 Intercontinental Cup: India to open campaign against Tajikistan on July 7

The fixtures for the 2019 Intercontinental Cup to be held in Ahmedebad have been announced..

Defending champions will open their 2019 Intercontinental Cup campaign against Tajikistan on July 7 with the four-nation tournament set to take place at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

The Intercontinental Cup will see the four participating teams take on each other in a round-robin format with the top two sides advancing to the final which takes place on July 18.

DPR Korea and Syria are the two other participants for the 2019 edition of the tournament. are the second highest ranked team in the tournament with a ranking of 101 while Tajikistan and DPR Korea are ranked at 120 and 121 respectively.

At 83, Syria are the highest ranked team in the competition and will be India’s final round-robin stage opponents on July 16. India had won the 2018 edition of the tournament held at Mumbai after defeating in the final.

The 2019 Intercontinental Cup will be India coach Igor Stimac’s second assignment since he took over the role vacated by Stephen Constantine. The Croatian led India to a third-place finish recently in the King’s Cup in where the side beat the hosts 1-0 in the play-off at Buriram.

INTERCONTINENTAL CUP FIXTURES

Date Match Time July 7 India vs Tajikistan 20:00 IST July 8 Syria vs DPR Korea 20:00 IST July 10 Tajikistan vs Syria 20:00 IST July 13 India vs DPR Korea 20:00 IST July 15 DPR Korea vs Tajikistan 20:00 IST July 16 India vs Syria 20:00 IST July 18 Final 20:00 IST

All matches to be held at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad.