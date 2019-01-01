13-0! The incredible stats behind the USWNT's record-breaking Thailand win

Alex Morgan and company put on quite the show in their 2019 World Cup opener in Reims, setting a number of records along the way

The U.S. women's national team got its World Cup defense off to a flying start on Tuesday, blowing past with a record-breaking 13-0 win.

Having claimed the World Cup in 2015, the USWNT started off the 2019 competition by setting a record for the largest margin of victory in World Cup history, men's or women's, and rolled to a few other impressive marks along the way.

13 - The United States Women's National Team's 13-0 victory against today is the largest margin of victory in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men’s and women’s). Historic. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/CyZxee3pAj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2019

Alex Morgan was the star of the night. The 29-year-old scored the USA's first, fifth, eighth, 10th and 12th goals, becoming just the second player in the history of the Women's World Cup to net five goals in a single game.

USWNT legend Michelle Akers was the only other player to hit five in one match, doing so during the 1991 competition against Chinese Taipei, but Morgan was not content with just scoring goals.

She was happy to set the table for others as well, notching three assists on the night, the most for any single player in Women's World Cup history, capping off a historic performance that saw her account for eight of the 13 goals scored.

5+3 - Alex Morgan finished the match against Thailand with five goals (second player ever to do so in a #FIFAWWC match) and three assists (first ever in a WWC match). Only one other player has had three goals and two assists in a WWC match prior to this game. Masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/kRVYzkIWld — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 11, 2019

Morgan also became the fourth USWNT player in history to score a hat-trick in a single World Cup match, joining Carli Lloyd, Michelle Akers and Carin Jennings in netting three goals to leave the USA just one player back of (five) for the most in history.

Despite a 3-0 lead at halftime the USA really poured it on in the second half.

There were just six minutes between Sam Mewis scoring the fourth for the USWNT and Rose Lavelle hitting the seventh.

6 - There were just six minutes between the #USWNT 's 4th and 7th goals against Thailand (50, 53, 54, 56), the fastest four goals have ever been scored in a single Women's World Cup match in the competition's history. Bombard. #FIFAWWC — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 11, 2019

That first Mewis goal was also a milestone for the Women's World Cup. It was the 800th goal struck in the competition, with the USWNT having racked up 116 of those to that point.

4 - Only Germany (five) can boast more hat-trick heroes in Women’s World Cup matches than USA, with Alex Morgan becoming the fourth player do so for her country (also Carli Lloyd, Michelle Akers and Carin Jennings). Acht. pic.twitter.com/aycdYeS7Bs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2019

They would go on to score nine more, taking their tally of goals in the competition to 125, more than an eighth of the total scored by all teams all time.

The USWNT will be back on the pitch Sunday to take on , with the side's final group match set for next Thursday against .