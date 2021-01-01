'€100m is unimaginable' - Kahn rules Bayern out of race to sign Haaland in summer due to high fee

The Bundesliga club's future CEO has ruled out a summer swoop for the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland moving to Bayern Munich is "unimaginable" at this time, according to the club's future CEO Oliver Kahn.

Haaland has established himself as one of the most prolific frontmen in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, and is attracting attention from a number of top clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

Bayern are among those being linked with a swoop for the Norwegian, but Kahn claims that they won't be able to match his price tag in the current financial climate.

What's been said?

"Sorry, whoever spoke about that didn't understand the situation," the Bayern director, who will succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO later this year, told Bild.

"A package that costs - as we heard - over €100m is unimaginable for FC Bayern at the moment."

Kahn backs Lewandowski

Kahn went on to insist that Bayern can continue to rely on Robert Lewandowski as their main source of goals for the foreseeable future, despite the fact he is fast approaching his 33rd birthday.

The ex-Germany goalkeeper added on a man who has hit 46 goals across all competitions this term: "Robert still has a two-year contract here. His performances cannot be questioned. He's scored 39 goals [in the Bundesliga] so far!

"Just for that, we don't have to think about Haaland today. Robert can keep this level for a few more years."

The bigger picture

Haaland, who has 37 goals to his name through 38 outings for Dortmund in 2020-21, is contracted to remain at Westfalenstadion until 2024, and club officials have been adamant that he will not be sold this year.

However, their resolve could be tested amid reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Premier League trio Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola said as much when discussing the 20-year-old's future earlier this month, telling AS: "What we know as of today is that Dortmund spoke extremely solemnly to us and said: 'We are not selling him'.

“Today, the official stance of Dortmund is this. But I've got another view, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone would be happy, we'll put it on the table.”

